State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Harassment Between Mother, Child in Clarion Township

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiserCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Harassment Between Mother, Child in Clarion Township

State Police in Clarion are investigating a reported harassment between a mother and child at their residence on Stewart Lane in Clarion Township.

According to a report released on Tuesday, June 20, the incident happened at 9:00 p.m. on April 11.

Police say the victim is a nine-year-old male from Strattanville.

Illegal Firearm Purchase in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an illegal firearm purchase on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, June 20, a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm around 11:10 a.m. on May 9.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

