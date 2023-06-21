State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Harassment Between Mother, Child in Clarion Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Harassment Between Mother, Child in Clarion Township

State Police in Clarion are investigating a reported harassment between a mother and child at their residence on Stewart Lane in Clarion Township.

According to a report released on Tuesday, June 20, the incident happened at 9:00 p.m. on April 11.

Police say the victim is a nine-year-old male from Strattanville.

Illegal Firearm Purchase in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an illegal firearm purchase on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, June 20, a prohibited person attempted to purchase a firearm around 11:10 a.m. on May 9.

No further details were released.

