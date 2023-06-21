Tourism Agency Decertification Conflict Continues Over Alleged Transparency Concerns

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Commissioners say a lack of transparency on the part of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO), not a dispute over a $100,000.00 request, is behind their move to decertify the agency as the county’s Tourist Promotion Agency (TPA).

[Pictured above: Left to right – Commissioners Jeffrey E. Pisarcik, Herbert L. Bullers, and Scott North listen to public comment during a meeting to discuss the decertification of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) as the county’s TPA.]

A decertification vote will take place during the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place, 155 Main Street, in Brookville.

“The refusal of PAGO to process a $100,000.00 request from the commissioners was coincidental to PAGO’s continued failure to provide financial data as stipulated in the applicable statutes,” explained Jefferson County Auditor and PAGO member Ed McGinnis during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Jefferson County Auditor Ed McGinnis addresses the audience.

McGinnis said last week Commissioner Bullers asked him to speak at the hearing.

McGinnis claimed that PAGO had failed to provide audited financials despite being offered assistance, saying, “In January of 2023, we were shocked to learn from the commissioners that they still had not received audited financials from PAGO.”

An exchange occurred at the end of McGinnis’s comments, revealing some of the tension between the two parties.

Shortly after McGinnis left the podium and was headed to his seat, PAGO Executive Director John Straitiff said to him as he passed, “You have the audits. You didn’t mention that.”

To this, McGinnis responded, “They are not audits.”

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Executive Director John Straitiff listening to comments from his seat in the front row.

“The Jefferson County Auditor accused PAGO of not filing proper audits today,” Straitiff wrote in a follow-up email to exploreJeffersonPA.com. “We are a non-profit and have filed complete and proper audits by non-profit standards.”

The Jefferson County Commissioners sent out a press release about decertifying PAGO on June 13 that said, in part, “The intent is to put the resources of the Hotel Tax (currently at 5% placed upon lodging in Jefferson County) to its highest and best use, for the benefit of the taxpayers and citizens of Jefferson County.”

Straitiff argued during the hearing that the decertification is more about control over funding than tourism improvement.

PAGO Executive Director John Straitiff addressing the commissioners.

“It is no question, we’ve done our job. If this is truly about improving tourism, they would have asked all of you in this room before they made this decision,” Straitiff remarked. “It is merely about control of the money.”

Straitiff also noted PAGO’s contribution to tourism, stating “PAGO has continued to increase hotel taxes. Record years in 2021 and 2022 because we didn’t stop during COVID like everybody else.”

Several community members and business owners expressed their concerns and insights during the hearing.

Tim Spence, owner of Winslow House Bed & Breakfast.

Tim Spence, owner of Winslow House Bed & Breakfast, questioned the decision, asking, “I’m curious why the commissioners believe that by going on our own this is the better plan than to continue to use cooperative resources.”

Carla Wehler, President of the Board of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

Carla Wehler, President of the Board of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, also voiced support for the agency, noting its dedication to the county’s businesses.

“It hasn’t been without trial and tribulations, and some errors,” Wehler said. “But the efforts put forth by the agency are always in the best interest of the businesses of Jefferson County.”

She added, “There’s no doubt that the agency does a great job. And, to start over, do you as a business have time for someone to learn, someone to take a five-year plan to reach that? Probably not.”

Bob Cardamone, Chair of the Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee and Boardmember of the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation.

Bob Cardamone, Chair of the Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee and Boardmember of the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation, spoke to the importance of tourism for the region’s economy.

“We believe tourism is a critical element of Jefferson County economic development,” Cardamone said, expressing hope that collaboration with PAGO could continue in some form.

Paula Pluta, owner of Hominy Ridge Cabins.

Paula Pluta, owner of Hominy Ridge Cabins, expressed surprise at the commissioners’ plans.

“This came upon us businesses as a surprise,” Pluta shared.”We were very unaware of what was going on, that you were planning on decertifying PAGO, and we’re actually not very happy about it.”

Deb Adams, pictured on the right, owner of Gateway Lodge, and Ernest Fesco, left, Marketing Design Coordinator at Gateway Lodge.

Deb Adams, owner of Gateway Lodge, spoke to the commissioner’s frustration regarding the perceived lack of accurate auditing, yet questioned whether decertification was the appropriate solution.

“I have to say that I could understand your frustration without having numbers and accurate auditing,” said Adams. “But is your solution the right solution? It seems like maybe there needs to be more participation in the accounting with helping PA Great Outdoors, not taking over the marketing division.”

The hearing, mandated by statute if a county wishes to decertify their TPA, gave members of the public a chance to express their thoughts on the matter. However, the central issue that appears to remain in the minds of the commissioners is PAGO’s alleged failure to provide necessary financial information to the county.

PAGO serves five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson.

Whether or not PAGO remains Jefferson County’s TPA will be decided during next week’s vote.

