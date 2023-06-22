7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 76. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
