81-Year-Old East Brady Man Faces Felony Charge for Allegedly Using Counterfeit Inspection Sticker

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old East Brady man is facing a felony charge for reportedly using a counterfeit inspection sticker on his vehicle.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 81-year-old James Hepler, of East Brady, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, June 13.

According to a criminal complaint, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:01 p.m. on April 17 in the 100 block of Third Street in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, on a Chevy S10, bearing PA registration, for the exhaust sounding like it was leaking, modified, or in need of repair.

Upon making contact with the driver, a known female, an officer viewed the inspection sticker with a date of 3-24. Upon asking the driver what was going on with the exhaust, she admitted that the exhaust was missing a catalytic converter for “about” five years, the complaint states.

While at the driver’s side window, the officer was able to view the front driver’s side tire was missing part of its tread. Upon circling the vehicle and looking at the other tires, two out of the four tires either did not have more than 2/32 of two adjacent treads, was missing tread, or other conditions or marking reasonably believed to render the tire unsafe for highway use, the complaint indicates.

The driver’s side rear lens on the vehicle had missing or broken lens, the complaint notes.

With the condition of the vehicle, and the inspection sticker being new, the officer advised the driver that he was going to take the sticker and request the vehicle get inspected again. The driver pulled the inspection sticker off without being directed to, the complaint states.

When the sticker came off the windshield, the officer noticed the cross hatch safety pattern was not visible on the sticker, which the officer knew as a counterfeit measure for inspection stickers, the complaint indicates.

The officer asked the driver where the vehicle was inspected, and she stated that it was inspected in Butler.

The complaint notes that the vehicle is registered to James Hepler.

On or about May 3, police made contact with a trooper with PSP Butler, who is the Vehicle Fraud Investigator for Butler. The officer supplied the traffic stop information and a photo of the inspection sticker with the known identifying number that was believed to be fraudulent, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, on or about May 22, police were provided a printout from the inspection station that the number of the sticker from the vehicle should have come from. The sticker with the known identifying number belongs to a 2019 Chevy truck from Lawrence County, bearing a PA registration.

On May 22, police spoke with Hepler who claimed that he did not have a receipt or remember where he took the vehicle to get inspected, the complaint indicates.

Hepler further stated it cost $35.00 or $40.00, the complaint notes.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

Tamper With Public Record/Information, Misdemeanor 2

Violation Of Use Of Certificate Of Inspection, Summary

Display Known Fictitious/Stolen/Issued For Inspection, Summary

Operating/Permitting Operation W/Unsafe Equipment, Summary

Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspect, Summary

Violating Sound Level, Summary

Have Improper Muffler, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

