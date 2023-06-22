Camo Cares Event Set for This Weekend at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The 14th Annual Camo Cares event will be held at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club on Saturday, June 24.

Camo Cares raises money to send children suffering from life-threatening illnesses and wounded veterans on “a once in a lifetime outdoor adventure” through its annual fund-raising event.

This year, participants will have the opportunity to register for a 3D archery shoot, enter into several bucket raffles, as well as a “Big Ticket” raffle.

The event will also feature an archery skill contest and, of course, the annual Corn Hole tournament!

Most importantly, is the chance to share the fellowship of fellow hunters and outdoor enthusiasts as well as meet some of the kids and vets who are candidates to be sponsored this year.

Camo Cares has raised over $1 million to date with last year alone funding dream hunts for over 40 children and veterans.

For more information on the day’s events, visit www.camocares.org.

Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Farm is located at 3100 Marble Strobleton Road, in Tionesta.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.