 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Camo Cares Event Set for This Weekend at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club

Thursday, June 22, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

353647339_660693372766967_1338328018535225123_nTIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The 14th Annual Camo Cares event will be held at the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club on Saturday, June 24.

Camo Cares raises money to send children suffering from life-threatening illnesses and wounded veterans on “a once in a lifetime outdoor adventure” through its annual fund-raising event.

This year, participants will have the opportunity to register for a 3D archery shoot, enter into several bucket raffles, as well as a “Big Ticket” raffle.

The event will also feature an archery skill contest and, of course, the annual Corn Hole tournament!

Most importantly, is the chance to share the fellowship of fellow hunters and outdoor enthusiasts as well as meet some of the kids and vets who are candidates to be sponsored this year.

Camo Cares has raised over $1 million to date with last year alone funding dream hunts for over 40 children and veterans.

For more information on the day’s events, visit www.camocares.org.

Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Farm is located at 3100 Marble Strobleton Road, in Tionesta.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.