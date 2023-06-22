Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Crumb Pudding

You can’t get away with just one serving of this dessert!

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch



6 cups 2% milk5 large egg yolks1/4 cup butter, cubed2 teaspoons vanilla extract1 teaspoon kosher salt2 packages (11 ounces each) of vanilla wafers7 medium bananas, sliced

TOPPING:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

6 tablespoons sugar

Directions

-In a large heavy saucepan, mix sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir for 2 minutes longer. Remove from heat.

-In a bowl, whisk a small amount of hot mixture into egg yolks; return all to the pan, whisking constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in butter, vanilla, and salt. Cool for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-Reserve 1 cup of whole wafers and 1 banana for topping. Crush 2 cups of wafers and set aside. In a 13×9-inch baking dish, place a single layer of whole wafers, filling gaps with crushed wafers. Layer with a third of the bananas and pudding. Repeat layers twice. Press waxed paper onto the surface of the pudding. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-In a bowl, beat heavy cream until it begins to thicken. Add sugar; beat until soft peaks form (do not overmix). Just before serving, remove the paper and spread whipped cream over the pudding; top with reserved banana, sliced, and wafers.

