David Mayfield Highlights Summer Fun in Foxburg

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Lots of summer fun is on the slate in Foxburg, highlighted by a performance by David Mayfield at Lincoln Hall.

This is joyous Bluegrass summer entertainment at its best, as David Mayfield, the charismatic and comedic artist and Grammy nominated producer, returns by popular demand to Lincoln Hall with his virtuosic, award-winning band.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Please note that the new July 8 concert date was changed from the July 15 date originally announced due to David being invited to perform on a prestigious national tour.

Last year’s performance was a sellout.

ARCA is grateful for the very generous gift of donors Kears and Karen Pollock, who have sponsored David’s performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults, and $5 for students.

Buy tickets online at alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve at 724-659-3153 and pay by cash or check at the door.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Painter Lizz Ford – Bold & Impactful

When: Friday, June 30, at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Red Brick Gallery

As vivid and bold as summer colors in the beautiful Allegheny-Clarion River Valley, Lizz Ford’s exhibit of dynamic, colorful, and large acrylic paintings will be in full bloom at the Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop in Foxburg.

Dennis Keyes – Photographer & Jannick Wildberg – Painter: Consciousness Reflected

When: Friday, July 7, at noon

Where: Red Brick Gallery

The richly colored and visually sumptuous exhibit, Consciousness Reflected, featuring the evocative photography of Dennis Keyes and luminous paintings of Jannick Wildberg, will be displayed in the Upstairs Gallery of the Red Brick Gallery, weekends from Friday, July 7, through Sunday, August 13.

RBG Cooperative Artist, ARCA Board member, and photographer Dennis Keyes will present constructions of contemporary interpretations of ancient folklore & mythology revealing how humans imagined the universe. Pittsburgh guest artist, Jannick Wildberg, displays luminescent paintings which communicate messages “of peace, our interconnectedness with everything, the preciousness of life but also its fragility and evanescence… to convey feelings of gratitude, peace and compassion.”

The opening cheese and wine reception will be on Sunday, July 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. immediately after the 2:00 p.m. concert of Van Cliburn medalist, Sean Chen.

Weekend hours are: Fridays, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturdays, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 5:00 p.m.

Pianist Sean Chen, Van Cliburn Award winner

When: Sunday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Hall

Allegheny RiverStone for the Arts is proud to present to its classical audience the extraordinary keyboard artistry of the Van Cliburn Award winner, Sean Chen, on Sunday, July 30, at 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy a beautiful summer afternoon in the air conditioned comfort of Lincoln Hall for what will be a truly unforgettable experience of exquisite lyricism and spectacular virtuosity.

Ticket price is $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA Members, and $5 for students.

For more information, visit alleghenyriverstone.org.

Summer Reading Groups at Foxburg Free Library

Summer Reading Groups will be held at the Foxburg Free Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting on June 20 until August 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The events will feature stories, crafts, games, art projects, and reading time with Lager the therapy dog.

These events are for kids ages 4 to 12.

To sign up, call 724-659-3431 or email foxburgfreelibrary@gmail.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.