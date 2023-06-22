Esther Behrens Dininny, 81, of 1216 Chestnut St. Clarion passed away June 21, 2023 at home.

Born January 13, 1942 at the family home on German Hill, Tionesta, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Edith (Jaun) Behrens.

Esther attended West Forest schools, graduating from high school in 1959.

After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Clarion State College in 1963, she went on to teach English at DuBois, Cranberry, and Athens (Ohio) Middle School.

On July 18, 1964 Esther married Donald Dininny at the Mount Zion Lutheran Church on German Hill, Tionesta.

They were married for nearly 59 years.

Esther is survived by her husband Don and beloved son Patrick Dininny and his girlfriend Carie Young of Cranberry Township, PA; niece, Jena Behrens of Sumter, SC and nephews Jay Behrens of Hendersonville, NC and Paul Turner (Christine) of Charlotte, NC.

Esther was predeceased by her parents and her brother Jaun and his wife Jane.

A memorial service for Esther will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Clarion.

Friends will be received at the church from 10:00am to 11:30am followed by a service conducted by pastors Jason Hunter and Randy Leadbetter.

Esther was for many years a faithful member of the Clarion First Baptist Church.

She had a passion for Christian missions serving many years on mission boards in several churches she belonged to and attended.

In place of flowers, contributions in Esther’s memory may be made to the Clarion First Baptist Church, PO Box 651, 649 Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 or to a Christian mission of choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

