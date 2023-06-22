Eugene E. “Gene” Nickerson, Sr., 80, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on April 1, 1943 in Jersey City, NJ; son of the late John Edward and Regina Marie Walsh Nickerson.

Gene married the former Sarah Ann Breen on June 20, 1964, who survives.

They celebrated their 59th Anniversary on the day of his passing.

He worked as a shift foreman for Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion until he retired.

Gene was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion where he was very involved as a Eucharistic Minister and Usher.

He also attended the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

Gene was also a member of the NBC Barber Shop Chorus and the Clarion County Community Choir.

He loved to sing and dance and enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, and going to the Clarion YMCA to swim.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Regina Barris of Saint Petersburg, Eugene Nickerson, Jr. and his wife, Cassie, of Beaufort, SC, Mark Nickerson and his wife, Cori, of Renfrew, PA, Dan Nickerson and his wife, Bekke, of Indiana, PA, Mandee Mumford and her significant other, Tony, of Strattanville, Amy Nickerson of Clarion, Elizabeth Nickerson and her significant other, JR, of Fairmount City, and Matt Nickerson and his significant other, Arah, of Asheville, NC; along with 24 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Gene is also survived by his siblings, Edwardine Nickerson, John Nickerson and his wife, Carol, and Mary Lou Nickerson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Barris; a granddaughter, Amilia Jackson; and 2 sisters, Jacqueline Meehan and Rita Kearney.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Inurnment will take place at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gene’s honor to the American Diabetes Association online at diabetes.org.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com/.

