Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Surgical Technologists
Thursday, June 22, 2023 @ 08:06 AM
Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering up to $30K in Signing Bonuses to these current positions.
Terms and conditions may apply.
Locations Include:
- Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Clearfield
Benefits Include:
- Medical, Dental, and Vision
- PTO & Sick Time
- 403b Retirement
- Employee Discounts
- Leave of Absences
- EAP Program
- Rewards and Recognition
- Employee Wellness Program
Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!
Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.
