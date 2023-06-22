Featured Local Job: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Surgical Technologists

Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering up to $30K in Signing Bonuses to these current positions.

Terms and conditions may apply.

Locations Include:

Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Clearfield

Benefits Include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision

PTO & Sick Time

403b Retirement

Employee Discounts

Leave of Absences

EAP Program

Rewards and Recognition

Employee Wellness Program

Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!

Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.



