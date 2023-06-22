Lena Alfredamae Gracy Robbins was born in Oil City, PA on September 22, 1924 and left this life peacefully on June 16, 2023.

Her parents had immigrated from Sicily and settled in Franklin, PA where Lena grew up, helping them run the Franklin icon “Gracy Fruit and Produce.”

She put herself through nursing school at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh and returned to Franklin and worked at Polk Hospital.

Later, she worked as a nurse at Joy Manufacturing.

In 1950 she married Dr. Frederick Robbins and they lived on Elk Street with his Chiropractic practice downstairs and family upstairs.

They lived happily for 47 years until her husband passed away in 1998.

In the early 2000’s she moved to Georgia to be near her daughters and grandchildren.

She lived a long, wonderful life filled with all the things she loved.

She was a great cook, making “Mama Lena’s” sauce as well as some of the best pies on the planet.

She loved good food and good spirits and drank wine in the evenings and sipped on a shot of good whiskey every morning.

Once when she was in charge of Christmas dinner for seven family members, she bought a 26-pound rib roast.

It looked like something out of the Flintstones.

To Lena, food was love and so the more food, the more love.

Everyone who knew Lena loved her and she always kept in touch with extended family and friends.

She was feisty and blunt, loving and kind, and was always up for a good laugh and a good time.

She lived to be nearly 99 and up until a few months before her death, she was still living alone and driving to various grocery stores to find the best deals on, you guessed it, food.

She was a devout Catholic and said her rosary and prayers every day.

She was a well-known prayer warrior with a direct line to God.

Whenever someone needed prayers, they called on Lena.

She also had her own special “Sicilian Prayer List.”

Lena took many trips to Italy with her family to connect with relatives there.

She was in Rome when Pope John Paul II died and listened to the rosary in Italian 24 hours a day.

When Lena and her daughters arrived in Sicily, the daughters, who had been taking Italian lessons for months, tried to speak to the locals to no avail.

No one understood them.

Then, to the daughter’s shock and delight, Lena starting speaking Sicilian and navigated them through the trip.

Of all the things she loved, she loved family the most.

She spent many hours at family gatherings, holiday celebrations, on family trips, and family outings soaking up the love of her family.

On her 90th birthday, the entire family took a riverboat cruise and Lena tore up the dance floor and of course, ate a great meal on the boat.

She was a true force of nature and lived her life accordingly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Eugene Robbins, parents, siblings, and some nieces and nephews.

She is survived by daughters, Andrea Kim Robbins (Brent Darnell), Jonelle Vance (John Vance), grandchildren, Jordan Marie Vance (Ben Lowe) and Bailey Vance (Torie Vance), great-grandchildren, Maverick Vance, Matthew Lowe, and Tucker Vance Lowe as well as many nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was the matriarch of a large family and will be deeply missed.

But she is with her beloved husband and family and God.

Friends may call Monday (June 26, 2023) from 6-8 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday (June 27, 2023) at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow in Franklin Cemetery.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

