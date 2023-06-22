Local Man Accused of Sending Harassing Messages, Nude Photos to Teenage Girl Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man who allegedly sent harassing messages and nude photos to a teenage girl in Clarion Township waived his hearing on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Robert Ross Greeley, of Corsica, waived the following charges during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on Tuesday, June 20:

– Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Material Minor, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)



– Cyber Harassment of a Child – Seriously Disparaging Statements, Etc., Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police interviewed a known victim on March 21, 2022.

During the interview, the teenage victim provided multiple text messages sent to her by Robert Greeley. The messages were inappropriate–sexual in nature content and images, the complaint states.

The first message was on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and the messages continued through March 21, 2022– the day of the interview, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Greeley reportedly used lewd, sexually explicit language in his text message to the teenage female victim.

It was also learned that Greeley allegedly used fakes names on two Facebook accounts and had sent the victim an image of female genitalia, the complaint states.

On September 24, 2022, Greeley was interviewed in PSP Clarion’s interview room.

During the interview, the PSP Clarion Trooper read Greeley the messages sent to the victim. Greeley admitted to sending them, the complaint indicates.

He also allegedly stated he messaged the victim inappropriate things about other people, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Greeley admitted during the interview that he felt like sending the inappropriate messages to the victim(s) was a mistake, but not at the time he sent them. He also admitted to sending nude female images to the victim.

Greeley further admitted to having one Facebook account and indicated he had purchased a used phone with the second Facebook account already on it, but deleted it, the complaint indicates.

Greeley was arraigned at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, in front of Judge Quinn.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

