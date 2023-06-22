Questions Raised as Clarion Borough Council Approves Grant Application for $1.5 Million Second Avenue Renovation.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After a nearly two-hour long meeting of Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved an application for a $1.5 million grant that could bring six-foot sidewalks along both sides of Second Avenue from Liberty Street to the Clarion Township line at the end of Second Avenue by Chestnut Ridge.

(Pictured above: Second Avenue residents question Blueprint Community members Tom McConnell and Theron Miles.)

Councilmembers Ben Aaron, Rachel Roberts, Brenda Dede, Zachary Garbarino, and Patty Schmader voted to submit the application. President Carol Lapinto could not vote because she served as acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Jennifer Vinson. Councilmember Andy Montana did not attend the meeting.

Theron Miles and Tom McConnell, of the Blueprint Community, presented the possibilities of the PennDOT TA Set-Aside Funds for the Safe Routes to School Program. Delta Development Group Inc. of Camp Hill, a consulting group under contract by Clarion County, will prepare the grant application. Delta, instrumental in many Clarion County projects, provides a broad array of technical consulting solutions, including community planning, funding strategies, disaster preparedness, transit, and government relations.

When contacted on Wednesday, Commissioner Chairman Ted Tharan, confirmed that Clarion Borough would be responsible for any incidental costs in preparation of the application. The contract also states that if the contract is awarded, the applying municipality is responsible for payment of 2.5 percent of the award.

It is also likely that if the borough receives the grant, it may be responsible for the project’s engineering costs.

“As a taxpayer, I’d love to see the borough take opportunities that allow them to multiply the funds and invest into a project,” said Miles. “I say that because the borough would be responsible for the project’s engineering. They would work with their engineers to take care of decrepit underground utilities. They work with their engineers to reestablish their right-of-way lines to identify proper trees for streetscapes. And, there is a great array of trees to replant those, to work with them on the lighting program to make sure the light has the right limits that are appropriate for a street of this sort.”

Estimated costs of engineering range from $150,000.00 to $175,000.00.

According to Miles, if the grant is awarded and the engineering is completed, the project would then be handed back over to PennDOT, and it is put out to bid and manage the project with PennDOT inspectors to its completion.

Many property owners in the Second Avenue corridor attended the meeting.

They questioned the impact on their properties because the new six-foot sidewalks could take up more room in the front of their homes. Some right-of-way concerns must be addressed when the engineering review takes place.

(Pictured above: Borough resident Terry Bean questions the impact of a six-foot sidewalk in front of his home.)

For instance, one property on the corner of Second Avenue and South Street has a driveway where a sidewalk would likely be placed, and another would lose its entire front yard.

Another concern was the possible existence of unmarked graves in the Clarion Cemetery and IC Cemetery that the new sidewalks might cover. Miles said that engineering would work with the cemeteries in reviewing the situation and how deep the graves were located.

“It will be a nightmare if we run into graves because we have to bring in archeological people,” said Lapinto.

Council President Carol Lapinto

“So, that’s my concern. I brought Blueprint to this community. I got Theron and Tom appointed to the Blueprint Community, so I’m kind of torn here. I support them 100 percent, and Brenda does, too. But, I’m an elected official of Clarion Borough and have to be fiscally responsible to you as taxpayers.”

The engineering study is a local concern and addresses those types of problems. There was hope that funding from additional sources would cover engineering costs instead of the borough’s operating budget.

Miles said the entire grant process takes a long time, and decisions must be made throughout that process.

Some councilmembers questioned if they approved the application would they be bound to accept the costs. While it would be possible to refuse the grant if awarded, it would be unlikely that the borough would receive such a grant in the next application.

In addition to replacing sidewalks to ADA standards, the project would correct major storm sewer problems under 2nd Avenue that must be replaced.

Community members attending the meeting asked many questions; however, some expressed that if the project is good for the town’s growth, they felt the borough should apply and work out the details if it is accepted.

Liberty Street resident Bonnie Staley expressed her support for the project.

“I’m very much in favor of the project,” said Staley. “It won’t affect me as much as some neighbors because I have more land. But, I see, in general with Clarion, that it’s declining, and many property owners aren’t keeping their homes up how they should be. I believe they’re saying this is a great way to increase the town’s tax dollars and benefit us all.

“The growth potential is exciting, and you must have faith in these leaders working so hard. I find opportunities, and I’m hearing today that there’s some room to have input all the way along and be listened to all the way along. And right now, I think we’re ready to take a shot, and we certainly support you.”

