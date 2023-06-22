Shane Matthew Hogan, aged 30, from Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on June 10th, 2023.

Shane was born in Columbia, Maryland, on April 14, 1993.

He graduated from Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, PA and attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA.

He was in the marching band in both high school and college.

He also played in the Jazz Band at Lincoln High School and received the Jazz Award during his senior year.

He attended North Way Christian Community in Wexford, PA during his childhood and teen years, where he played the bass guitar in the worship band.

He loved spending time at Whitehall Camp in Emlenton, PA and attended youth camps there.

He had a beloved dog, Scout, who he took on many hiking adventures.

He had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying activities like camping, hiking, and backpacking.

He enjoyed racing bicycles and was a talented musician, playing the bass guitar, drums, and trombone.

Shane worked as a UPS driver for several years.

Shane is survived by his mother, Shelley Barkley Hogan of Beaver Falls, PA, his father, Scott (Leah) Hogan of Baden, PA, two sisters: Sadie (Tim) Steffens of Grand Rapids, MI and Savanna Hogan of Cairo, Egypt, one brother, Sawyer Hogan of Beaver Falls, PA, and his nephew Elliot Steffens and niece Harper Steffens of Grand Rapids.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

