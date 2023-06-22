Knox Raceway Returns to Action on Sunday with Super Late Models, 410 Winged Sprints, and More
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — Knox Raceway returns to action on Sunday, June 25, with Super Late Models, 410 Winged Sprints, 270 Micro Sprints, and 4 Cylinder Mini Stocks.
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, family, and friends, and enjoy a great night of racing action at Knox Raceway.
- Pit gates open at 2:00 p.m.
- Grandstands open at 3:00 p.m.
- Racing start at 5:00 p.m.
General Admission – $20.00
Pit Passes – $30.00
Food and concession stands are available including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, pizza, drinks, and more!
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Drive, Knox, PA 16232.
Call 814-227-2600 with any questions.
UPCOMING EVENTS AT KNOX RACEWAY:
July 2 – Race Night
Racing Starts at 5:00 p.m. featuring:
410 Winged Sprints
270 Micro Sprints
4 Cylinder Mini Stocks
Powder Puff Mini Stocks
Side X Side Races
July 14 & 15 – Country Music Night!
Friday night will feature Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.
Saturday night will feature David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Purchase pre-sale tickets below:
Friday Night Tickets
Presale ticket holders may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.
Tickets are $40.00 per person each night and can also be purchased at the gate.
