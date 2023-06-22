Webco Industries to Host Community Event Featuring IndyCar Racer Santino Ferrucci
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Join Webco Industries on Tuesday, June 27th, as they welcome IndyCar racer Santino Ferrucci and local racer Joe Lockhart to a special community event in Oil City.
It will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Webco Industries located at 3 Memorial Drive in Oil City.
The event will offer giveaways, food trucks, and the chance to get up close and personal with a couple of impressive race cars. Bring your family and friends for an evening of fun!
In 2021, Webco signed a partner sponsorship with racecar driver Santino Ferrucci for the Tulsa Chili Bowl racing midget cars. Santino Ferrucci is an American professional race car driver. As of 2023, Ferrucci races full-time in the NTT Indycar Series for AJ Foyt Racing.
Ferrucci’s professional career goes back to 2013 when he debuted in the SBF2000 Winter Series. In the time since then, he has raced internationally in Formula 2 and Formula 3 before returning to the United States to race in IndyCar and NASCAR in 2018. Notably, Santino secured a remarkable 3rd place for the AJ Foyt team in the 2023 Indy 500 race.
Another highlight of the event will be the presence of local racer Joe Lockhart, whose racing journey has been nothing short of impressive. Starting at the age of 11 with go-kart racing, Lockhart soon discovered a passion for dirt bikes and ATV racing. After finding success in motocross and local stock car racing, Lockhart became a race car team owner before returning to the driver’s seat.
Simultaneously, his son Logen emerged as a karting sensation, capturing victories across Ohio and Pennsylvania at the tender age of 6. Transitioning to Jr sprint cars, Logen continued his winning streak. In an exciting chapter, Joe and Logen embarked on a two-year tour driving monster trucks across the United States, achieving great success.
Today, they have established Lockhart Raceway, a clay-karting track that nurtures the talents of young racers from six states.
For those interested in joining the Webco team, the event will provide an excellent opportunity to connect with our HR representatives on-site. At this event, you can learn more about the exciting career opportunities available at Webco and take the chance to engage in a quick application to get started on your choices at Webco.
For information on available opportunities, visit this link.
Webco Industries Warehouse is located at 3 Memorial Drive, Oil City, PA 16301.
Scan the QR Code to learn more about Webco:
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.