7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
