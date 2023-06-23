7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 77. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
