Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pork Chops with Nectarine Salsa

A sweet, fruity salsa perfectly balances the spicy rub that coats the pan-fried chops!

Ingredients

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground coriander



1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 teaspoon paprika1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper4 boneless pork loin chops (4 ounces each and 1/2 inch thick)1 tablespoon olive oil1/4 cup salsa2 tablespoons apricot spreadable fruit2 cups sliced peeled nectarines or peaches2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Rub over both sides of pork chops. In a large nonstick skillet, cook pork chops in oil over medium-high heat until juices run clear, 5-6 minutes on each side. Remove to a serving platter and keep warm.

-In the same skillet, combine salsa and spreadable fruit. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir over medium heat for 1 minute. Stir in nectarines, cilantro and oregano; cook until heated through, 2-3 minutes. Serve with pork.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.