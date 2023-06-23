Clarion-Limestone, Brookville Golf Teams Collaborate for Fundraiser Golf Scramble

 

Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_2672 (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville was the venue for the first annual “Friends of BAHS/C-L Golf” scramble.

This event was established to raise funds for the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone boys’ and girls’ golf teams.

A total of 20 teams participated in this highly successful tournament.

Organizers would like to express their gratitude to the following donors and sponsors who made this tournament possible: ServiceMaster by Bell, DMS Printing & Mailing, Colony Factory Crafted Homes, Clarion Clubworks, JackTen Holdings, LLC, Toby Hill Bar & Grill, Reed’s Chimney & Air Duct Cleaning, Andrew Martino, PGA Apprentice professional, Mr. Rick Tote, Kahle Enterprise, LLC Welding Specialist, Plyler’s Laundromat & Car Wash, the Wiezcyk family, the McMurray Family, Mr. Nathan Smith, the Rob Powell family, and the Riesmeyer family.

Friends of BAHS/CL Golf would also like to extend their thanks to all participants, sponsors, and businesses that helped make this event possible.

The second annual “Friends of BAHS/CL Golf” scramble will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024.


