Clarion-Limestone, Brookville Golf Teams Collaborate for Fundraiser Golf Scramble

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville was the venue for the first annual “Friends of BAHS/C-L Golf” scramble.

This event was established to raise funds for the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone boys’ and girls’ golf teams.

A total of 20 teams participated in this highly successful tournament.

Organizers would like to express their gratitude to the following donors and sponsors who made this tournament possible: ServiceMaster by Bell, DMS Printing & Mailing, Colony Factory Crafted Homes, Clarion Clubworks, JackTen Holdings, LLC, Toby Hill Bar & Grill, Reed’s Chimney & Air Duct Cleaning, Andrew Martino, PGA Apprentice professional, Mr. Rick Tote, Kahle Enterprise, LLC Welding Specialist, Plyler’s Laundromat & Car Wash, the Wiezcyk family, the McMurray Family, Mr. Nathan Smith, the Rob Powell family, and the Riesmeyer family.

Friends of BAHS/CL Golf would also like to extend their thanks to all participants, sponsors, and businesses that helped make this event possible.

The second annual “Friends of BAHS/CL Golf” scramble will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.