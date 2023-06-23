Featured Local Job: Industrial Maintenance Technician

Kronospan LLC has an opening for an Industrial Maintenance Technician.

Job title:

Industrial Maintenance Technician

Contract type:

Full-time

Main duties and responsibilities

Who We Are:

Clarion Boards and Clarion Laminates are part of Kronospan USA – We are the world’s leading producer of wood-based panels including MDF, OSB, Particleboard and Laminate Flooring. Operating more than 40 sites worldwide, we offer our associates numerus opportunities. We are looking for hard-working, dedicated individuals, who want to join our growing Shippenville, PA team.

What you will do here:

The maintenance technician performs a diversified list of duties including installation, repairs, preventive/predictive maintenance, troubleshooting, and process improvements on all equipment and systems. The maintenance technician must rely on their knowledge of electrical and mechanical principles in order to troubleshoot malfunctions to equipment and systems and to repair and restore operation. This position requires overtime and fill-in for shift openings as needed.

Requirements

What You Need to Succeed:

High School Diploma or G.E.D. certificate.

Experience with heavy manufacturing processes and associated maintenance and repair procedures.

Experience with hydraulic and pneumatic processes and principles.

Strong verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Demonstrated high energy level, strong work ethic, and positive approach to complex problem solving.

The ability to use power tools, measuring devices, and other hand tools.

The ability to read and comprehend complex data including mechanical drawings and schematics.

Experience in performing advanced preventive maintenance procedures.

The ability to work independently with little or no direct supervision.

This position is required to work a rotating shift schedule, this includes weekends and Holidays.

What Will Put You Ahead: Not Required

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Siemens Step 7 PLC.

Associate’s degree in industrial maintenance or related field OR equivalent experience

Physical Job Requirements: Activities and Safety Equipment

Sitting, standing on concrete, walking, climbing, heavy lifting, push/pulling, reaching, bending, vision, hearing, dexterity of hands and fingers, and written and verbal communication.

Face shield/goggles, dust mask/ respirator, hard hat, ear plugs, and high visibility vest required.

What we offer

What You Will Get:

As a company dedicated to its associates, we offer numerous benefits and advantages:

Growth opportunities, domestic and international, with the world’s leading producer of wood panel products

Work in a diverse, inclusive environment with colleagues from around the world

You enjoy highly competitive benefits program including affordable medical, dental and vision plans

Company paid life and short & long term disability plans

Supplemental life, critical illness and accident plans for you and your family

401 (k) retirement plan with company match

Paid time off including a generous paid vacation plan and holidays after 90 days

“Life of Career” training opportunities through our global or local KronoAcademy

Uniform & reimbursement for safety boots & prescription safety glasses and company provided tools

