‘I Love Clarion’ Celebration in Need of Volunteers, Donations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Volunteers and donations are being sought for the upcoming “I Love Clarion” celebration.

Activities begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall.

There will be food vendors, craft vendors, children’s games, music, and fireworks.

In order for this event to be successful, organizers are reaching out for volunteers to help with both children’s games, as well as selling drinks, t-shirts, and other items at the Chamber trailer.

If enough volunteers are garnered, the commitment would ideally be kept to one-hour intervals.

Donations are also being sought to go towards the cost of the fireworks.

If you would like to volunteer, or would like to donate towards the fireworks display, contact the Clarion Chamber office at 814-226-9161, stop by the office at 650 Main Street, or email tracy@clarionpa.com.

The Clarion Mall is located at 22631 State Route 68, in Clarion.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.