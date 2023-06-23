Local Man’s Car Forced Off Roadway by Pickup Truck, Crashes into Ditch Off Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a crash in Cranberry Township in which a local man’s vehicle was forced off the roadway by a pickup truck.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, June 22, this crash happened at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say 53-year-old Dale V. Southard Jr., of Tionesta, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala when an orange pickup truck that was traveling westbound crossed the center dividing lines.

According to police, Southard had to steer his vehicle into a ditch off the south side of the roadway to avoid making contact with the vehicle that was traveling westbound.

Southard was using a seat belt and was not injured.

No further information on the other vehicle was available.

