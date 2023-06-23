Michigan Man Accused of Possessing Two Pounds of Marijuana During Traffic Stop in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Michigan man accused of possessing approximately two pounds of marijuana and paraphernalia in Clarion Township recently moved forward in court.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephen Brian Criley, of Chelsea, MI, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, June 6, in front of District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 25 MPH, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Driving In Right Lane, Summary

He was released on his own recognizance during the June 6th preliminary hearing.

His case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 4, 2022, around 4:50 p.m., Clarion-based State Police Troopers were engaged in stationary speed enforcement on Interstate 80 Westbound at mile marker 67.2, in Clarion Township.

A trooper observed a black Chevrolet Equinox SW, bearing a Michigan registration, traveling westbound in the left lane on I-80 at a high rate of speed. The radar unit indicated that the vehicle was traveling at 95 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone, the complaint states.

The trooper caught up to the vehicle on I-80 Westbound, near mile marker 66, activated the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop. The trooper then made contact with the driver, Stephen Criley, who was identified with his Michigan driver’s license, the complaint indicates.

Upon making contact, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the complaint notes.

Criley was asked if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, and he related that he did in the trunk area of the vehicle, the complaint continues.

The trooper asked Criley if he would give consent to search the vehicle after advising him of his rights. Criley consented to a search and opened the rear hatch of the vehicle where the trooper observed what appeared to be several vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana, according to the complaint.

Criley related that he had about two pounds of marijuana, the complaint adds.

Additional troopers then arrived at the scene to assist, and a search was performed. The search yielded two vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana, one Mason jar containing marijuana, a package of cigars used to smoke marijuana, and wrapping papers used to roll marijuana cigarettes, the complaint indicates.

Troopers then transported Criley to the PSP Clarion station.

Charges were filed against Criley on October 17, 2022.

