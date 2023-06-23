State Police Announce Funeral Arrangements for Fallen Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced funeral arrangements on Thursday, June 22, for Jacques “Jay” F. Rougeau Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, June 17.

The services will be held on Monday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27, at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26, from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

Commonwealth Media Services will be providing a livestream and a satellite feed of Tuesday’s services. Details of the live feeds will be released through a media advisory on Monday.

Tpr. Rougeau was shot and killed when he encountered an individual who was the subject of an intense manhunt following two incidents in Juniata County earlier on Saturday. The individual fired multiple rounds from a rifle at marked patrol vehicles in the parking lot of Troop G, Lewistown. Lt. James A. Wagner then encountered the individual and was wounded by a round that entered his patrol vehicle. After fatally shooting Tpr. Rougeau, the individual was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Tpr. Rougeau was assigned to Troop G, Lewistown. He enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York. He transferred to Troop G, Lewistown in March 2023.

He was 29 years old.

Tpr. Rougeau is the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Wagner, 45, remains in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002 and is assigned as station commander of Troop G, Bedford.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.

