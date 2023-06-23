Police: Local Man Caught Stealing Breakfast Sandwiches at Rimersburg Store

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of stealing items from a store in Rimersburg on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Anthony Ross Hyskell, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, June 13.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 31, Anthony Hyskell entered a known business located on Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, and placed two breakfast sandwiches in his pockets.

Hyskell then spoke with the employee and left the business without paying for the breakfast sandwiches which totaled $7.42, the complaint states.

Officers met with the manager of the store and was provided video footage of Hyskell taking the two sandwiches, placing them into his pockets, and leaving the store without paying for the items, the complaint indicates.

Officers also met with Hyskell who admitted to being in the store at the time, the complaint notes.

on Tuesday, June 6, police received notification that Hyskell entered the above-described business and put a $2.49 item in his pocket, the complaint states.

Hyskell then left the store and did not return to pay for the item, the complaint continues.

Hyskell was charged with the following offenses:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.