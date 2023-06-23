Ronald P. “Hoss” Slater, 76, of Marienville, passed peacefully June 20, 2023 while at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born on November 2, 1946 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Stephen and Beulah McDonald Slater.

He was a graduate of East Forest High School and was of Catholic faith.

He proudly and honorably served in the US Army, having served in the Vietnam Conflict.

On October 23, 1971 at Marienville United Methodist Church he married the former Pamela S. Carter.

She preceded him in death on March 17, 2009.

During his working career he worked for PennDot and the Knox & Kane Railroad.

After his retirement from PennDot, he worked briefly for Jenks Township.

He was a Lifetime Member of the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, having joined in 1971.

He enjoyed his morning coffee crew, his many Harley Davidson’s and his motorized toys over the years.

He LOVED the time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Those surviving him in death are his son, Aaron (Jennette) Slater; his daughter, Emily (Jason) Renninger; his 9 grandchildren, Eric, Cody, Emma, Coleman, Brussel, Jacob, Aalidia, Owen, and Travis; his great grandchildren, Aurora, Amyra and Magnolia; his brother, John “Tim” (Eldeen) Slater; his brother-in-law Kevin (Deb) Carter; as well as his nieces.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Slater, infant children Charles Paul Slater and Margaret Beulah Slater, and brother Stephen “Tom” Slater.

As well as his mother and father-in-law Paul and Margaret Carter.

His family will receive friends from 10-11AM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at North Forest Cemetery, Jenks TWP, Forest County, PA.

A committal service follow at 11AM at the graveside with the Rev. James Power, presiding.

Military Honors will be rendered by Brookville Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Ron’s name to Forest County EMS Authority to aid in the development of EMS services in the Marienville Area.

