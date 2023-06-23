Ruth H. Kish, age 91, formerly of 110 East 9th Street, Oil City, passed away on Thursday June 22, 2023 at West Lakes Woods assisted living.

She was born in Bradford, PA, July 14, 1931, the daughter of Ralph G and Signe A. Watson, residing in Rixford, PA and graduating from Otto-Eldred Jr.-Sr. High School, Duke Center, PA in 1949.

After graduation she was employed by a local insurance agency in Bradford for five years and then employed by South Penn Oil Company-Pennzoil Company in Oil City until 1962.

She married Eugene F. Kish on November 12, 1960 in Good Hope Lutheran Church, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Kish is survived by two children, Jeffrey Kish and his wife Kimberly, of Massillon, Ohio and their children Kyle and Amy Houston Kish, and Halle Kiehl (Bill), of Erie, PA and three nephews, Todd Clark, of Plattsmouth, NE., Shawn Clark, of Grants Pass, Oregon and Timothy Clark, of Chantilly, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Fay Uffalussy, October 2012, of Reading, PA.

Ruth enjoyed the piano, bowling, golf, wreath making and latch hook rugs in her earlier years.

She was a long time member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was involved in different capacities through the years.

The family would like to thank UPMC Family Hospice, especially Katie who gave special attention to mom over her final days.

As per Ruth’s request there will be no visitation.

Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

