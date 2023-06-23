 

SPONSORED: Gardenscape Products and Gardening Tools Available at Heeter Lumber

Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Heeter lumberHeeter Lumber in Knox, Emlenton, Rimersburg, and New Bethlehem are fully stocked with everything you need for your garden and landscaping projects.

Heeter Lumber carries Gardenscape products and a full line-up of landscaping and gardening tools, such as shovels, rakes, flower pots, and gardening gloves.

They have 40 lb bags of topsoil, potting soil, and peat moss in 2.2 and 3.8 cubic feet bags.

Adjust your soil pH with 40 lb. bags of pulverized or pelletized lime and feed your plants with 10-10-10 fertilizer or 40 lb. bags of cow manure compost.

Heeter Lumber also carries 2 cubic foot bags of Pine Bark, Red, and Black Pearl Mulch.

Heeter Lumber also carries Scotts, Miracle Gro, Ortho, and Roundup products to enhance your lawn and garden. You will also find all the hand tools you will need to prepare your garden and flower beds for planting.

Heeter lumber garden tools

Stop by Heeter Lumber at the following locations and hours:

New Bethlehem
402 W. Broad Street
New Bethlehem, Pa 16242

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rimersburg
851 Main Street
Rimersburg, Pa 16248

Monday through Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sligo
101 Shorb Street
Sligo, Pa 16255

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Knox
507 E. State Street
Knox, Pa 16232

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Emlenton
309 Main Street
Emlenton, Pa 1637

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Bargain Outlet
200 High Point Road
Knox, Pa 16232

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visit them online at www.heeterlumber.com or check them out on Facebook.


