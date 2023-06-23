Terry Lee Tate, 59, of Franklin, PA, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2023, on the bike trail.

Born on February 24, 1964 in North Carolina, Terry was the son of Samuel Tate and the late Laura (Rutherford) Tate, who preceded him in death on October 24, 2017.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Christopher D. Tate on February 2, 2022.

At eighteen, Terry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp.

He graduated from Franklin High School and later attended Edinboro University where he received a Bachelors of Science.

He went on to work for Venango County Children & Youth Services as well as the PA Unemployment Office.

Terry had a strong Christian faith, he was a member of New Life Family Worship Center; formerly Erie Street Church of God.

He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, kayaking, hunting, photography and riding his Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.

Terry leaves behind the love of his life, his wife, Pudgy Tate.

Also surviving are his sons; Brandon Lee Tate and Christian Samuel Tate both of Franklin; his father, Samuel Tate of NC; his brothers, Jeffery Tate and his partner, Shirley Mosier of Franklin and Curtis Tate and his wife, Susan of Carnegie; his sister, Sue Tate of Franklin; his mother-in-law, Cathy Harayda of Franklin; family-in-law, Jason Covington and his wife, Lisa of Franklin, Alfred Harayda and his partner, John of FL, Shavone Simmons and her husband, Billy of Franklin, Thomas Hearst and his partner, Amber of NY, and Miracle Covington of IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, June 26, 2023 at New Life Family Worship Center, 100 E Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323, from 2pm – 4pm.

A funeral service for Terry will be held immediately following the visitation at the church at 4pm with Rev. Dr. Lora Adams-King, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Terry will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Terry’s memory to The Good Shepherd Shoppe, 619 13th St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Terry’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

