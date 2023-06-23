The Slap Shot Band to Perform at Trails to Ales II Tonight
Friday, June 23, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage on Friday night at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
The Slap Shot Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
