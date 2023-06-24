7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Areas of fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 63. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
