Birthday Wishes: Hank Turns Two!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Hank Clark!

Hank turned two today, Saturday, June 24.

Submitted by Sandy Clark.

To submit a birthday announcement, email news@exploreClarion.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.