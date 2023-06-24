Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Ranch Burgers

These burgers are perfect for your next gathering!

Ingredients

3/4 cup ranch salad dressing

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs



3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce3 garlic cloves, minced3 teaspoons pepper4 pounds of ground chicken3 tablespoons olive oil16 hamburger buns, splitOptional toppings: Tomato slices, lettuce leaves, sliced red onion, sliced cucumber, sliced avocado, and ranch dip

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix the first 6 ingredients. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into sixteen 1/2-in.-thick patties. Brush both sides with oil; refrigerate, covered, for 15 minutes to allow patties to firm up.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 3-4 inches from heat for 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165°. Serve on buns with toppings as desired.

