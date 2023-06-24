 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Ranch Burgers

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

These burgers are perfect for your next gathering!

Ingredients

3/4 cup ranch salad dressing
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 teaspoons pepper
4 pounds of ground chicken
3 tablespoons olive oil
16 hamburger buns, split
Optional toppings: Tomato slices, lettuce leaves, sliced red onion, sliced cucumber, sliced avocado, and ranch dip

Directions

-In a large bowl, mix the first 6 ingredients. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into sixteen 1/2-in.-thick patties. Brush both sides with oil; refrigerate, covered, for 15 minutes to allow patties to firm up.

-Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 3-4 inches from heat for 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 165°. Serve on buns with toppings as desired.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


