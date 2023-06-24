Dana W. Holmes, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Born in Franklin, on February 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Charlotte Holmes.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

After graduation he moved to Chicago to further his education.

Dana started and owned a TV repair business in Franklin for many years before he took a position at Syntonics Technology where he later retired.

He took pride in his work installing the 911 systems for Venango and Mercer counties.

After his retirement, he and his late wife Pat enjoyed many winters at Lake Lettuce resort in Arcadia, FL where they made many lifelong friends from all over the U.S.

He enjoyed sharing his love for warm winters with his children and grandchildren.

Spring break at Lake Lettuce consisted of bike rides, air boat rides, shuffleboard, bingo, lunch at noon, and dinner at 5:00 P.M., not a minute late!

He was a life long member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin and also the Franklin Elks Lodge #110.

Dana enjoyed golf, duckpin bowling, walking his dog and working out at the YMCA.

On August 13, 1955 he married the former Patricia “Pat” Mehl and she preceded him in death February 21, 2022.

Surviving are five children; Sandy Gravatt and her husband Jack, Cindy Sterner and her husband George, Rindy Miller and her husband Rick and Randy Holmes all of Franklin and Dana Holmes of West, L.A.; 10 grandchildren, Chad Ellis and his wife Brandi, Nick Ellis and his wife Cameron, Ethan Gravatt and his wife Ashley, Dylan Gravatt and his wife Kaylin, Jason Fulmer and his wife Sadie, Keith Fulmer and his wife Meghan, Zack Sterner and his wife Brittany, Angela Remmick and her husband Frank, Mitchell Miller and his wife Hillary and Luke Miller and his wife Christy and 21 great-grandchildren and one on it’s way.

A special thank you to AseraCare Hospice for their love and care shown to Dana and his family during this difficult time.

There will be no visitation.

A private service will be held for family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice 12664 Route 19 S. Unit 1-A Waterford, PA 16441 or the Franklin Red & Black Club 246 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA 16323 or to any local animal charity.

