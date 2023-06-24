Featured Local Job: Mathematics Teacher

Union School District is accepting applications for an anticipated full-time High School Mathematics Teacher.

Applicants must possess a valid PA teaching certificate in the area of Mathematics.

Dual certifications preferred but not required.

Applicant should send a letter of interest, resume, PA standard application, valid PA teaching certificate, current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances, transcripts, Praxis test scores, and three letters of recommendation, dated within the last year, to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin on July 7, 2023, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.



