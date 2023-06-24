 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Great Pa News Quiz: State Budget Battles, Record-low Unemployment, and the Return of I-95

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

yhxbkbz0jdbgfrhgpck0jerwrwTest your knowledge of the week in news, from lingering budget divides to the race to reopen Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

(Photo: The 1906 beaux arts state capitol building in Harrisburg on Feb. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.