James Leroy Walker, age 78 of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023 at West Penn-AHN Hospital in Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born January 27, 1945 in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Reverend Paul Walker and Hazel Miller Walker.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

On February 18, 1965 Jim married the former Judy Burford and she survives.

He worked for Pullman Standard, Newbie Wheel and retired from Trail King in Brookville.

Jim was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

He enjoyed fishing, repairing lawn mowers, working in his garage, loving his family and making them laugh, and his dog, Benji.

He also loved all his friends, especially Kenny Paul Harmon, who he taught how to repair mowers.

Jim loved to sing and enjoyed singing in church.

Hoping to lick cancer, he was anxious to get back to church, where he loved his church family and Pastors Jimmy and Anthony.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Jimmy (Jannete) Walker of Oak Ridge; daughter, Shawna (Joey) Guntrum of Fairmount City, and grandchildren Dylan (Amanda) Walker, Preslea (Joseph) Cody, Preston Shumaker and Wyat Shumaker.

Jim is also survived by his great grandchildren Willow Walker, Isaac Walker, Piper Cody, Alexander Walker and Hannah Bish; sisters Paulene Short, Twilla Horstick, Darja Cocoa, Hazel (Bill) Mills and Alda Rockey and brothers Daniel (Carol) Walker and Paul (Elizabeth “Cookie”) Walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Paula Ripple, grandson Joshua Walker and brothers Alvin Walker and Dave Walker.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Jimmy Swogger and Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating over the services.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

Online condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

