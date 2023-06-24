John H. Swainson Jr., 87, of Vowinckel, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Marienville, PA.

He was born on January 22, 1936 in McKeesport, PA to the late John H. Swainson Sr. and Elizabeth Murman Swainson.

After graduating from McKeesport High School in 1954, John enlisted in the military, serving in the Navy and was aboard the USS Wisconsin.

On March 26, 1977, he married Rose Mary Derringer, who preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.

John was a line manager at Enamel Product and Plating in McKeesport, PA at one time and also a foreman at Precoat Metals in McKeesport, PA.

He was a member of the Clarion American Legion Post 66.

John also was an avid hunter and fisherman, which is why when he retired, he moved to the mountains to live out and enjoy his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle A. Trail of McKeesport, PA., Karen Lotz and family and Kathy Skocich and family; step children: Diane I. Wallace of Fredericksburg, VA., Frank I. (Sandy) Derringer of Middleton, OH., Russell A. (David) Derringer of Kearney, MO., and David A. Derringer of Guthrie, OK.; grandchildren: Anthony (Angela) Markette, Bethany (Rickey) Trautman, Christopher (Heather) Trautman, Jennifer Dawson, Art Stankovich, Elaina and Emma Rose Derringer; great grandchildren: Bella Markette, Kole and Karley Sporio, Jacey and Christopher Trautman, Caleb, Adam, and Luke Dawson, Kyle, Nick, Alex and Abbi Stankovich; and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a grandson, Marc Lopetto, and four sisters: Ruth Johnson, Elinor Nader, Blanche Thomas and Grace McGinty.

Per John’s wishes there will be no visitation but a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA was entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.