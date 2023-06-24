Karen (Riley) Nadolny, 64, of Davis Rd, Corry, PA, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her residence.

She was born February 18, 1959 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of Vincent and Donna Jean Riley.

Karen was a graduate of North Clarion Schools in 1977 and later on attended the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville for medical billing.

She had many jobs over the years including, KFC and Jamesway in Franklin, The Deb Shop and Sears at the Cranberry Mall and The Regional Counseling Center in Oil City.

Karen’s main career was the full-time caretaker of her special needs daughter from 1987 up until it was necessary to place her daughter into a group home in 2008.

She was very thankful for the help from all of the in-home nurses, aides and therapists from the Visiting Nurses Association as well as the current caretakers at Diversified Family Services and UCIP.

She enjoyed shaking the windows of the house with rock music from her oversized living room stereo, especially music from the band Poison.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Jean Riley and most recently a cousin, Greg Daum and an aunt, Jane Daum.

Karen is survived by her husband, Stephen Nadolny of Corry, PA whom she married on June 1, 2019 in Spartansburg, PA; father, Vincent Riley of Tionesta, PA; son, JJ Riley and his wife Crystal; daughter, Courtney Hull all of Oil City, PA; sister, Sharon Riley of Seneca, PA and numerous cousins.

To honor Karen’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral.

Arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St, Corry, PA 16407.

