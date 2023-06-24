Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty, 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away June 21, 2023.

Born in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Gaddess) Delahunty.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in PA, he worked at the Quaker Food Market in Oil City, PA, where he managed the produce department.

He relocated to Niagara Falls in the mid-1970’s and went to work as a Lab Technician at Saint-Gobain Ceramics in Niagara Falls, where he remained for over 30 years.

Ken always loved to be outdoors, and especially enjoyed gardening.

He also liked to go hiking and camping, as well as photography.

Ken is survived by siblings Sally (Paul) Hazlett and Jack (late Becky) Delahunty, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings Patricia (late John) Morrison and late Kathy Delahunty.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4 – 7 PM at M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where Ken’s Funeral Service will take place 10:00 AM Tuesday.

Interment will follow in N.F. Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.

