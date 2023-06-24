 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty

Saturday, June 24, 2023 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-N6BRUid1aL29YdR (1)Kenneth “Ken” R. Delahunty, 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away June 21, 2023.

Born in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin and Sarah (Gaddess) Delahunty.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in PA, he worked at the Quaker Food Market in Oil City, PA, where he managed the produce department.

He relocated to Niagara Falls in the mid-1970’s and went to work as a Lab Technician at Saint-Gobain Ceramics in Niagara Falls, where he remained for over 30 years.

Ken always loved to be outdoors, and especially enjoyed gardening.

He also liked to go hiking and camping, as well as photography.

Ken is survived by siblings Sally (Paul) Hazlett and Jack (late Becky) Delahunty, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by siblings Patricia (late John) Morrison and late Kathy Delahunty.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4 – 7 PM at M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where Ken’s Funeral Service will take place 10:00 AM Tuesday.

Interment will follow in N.F. Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.