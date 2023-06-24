Local Gas Station Employee Accused of Stealing Purse Left Behind by Customer

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An employee of a Monroe Township gas station was arrested for allegedly stealing a purse that was left behind by a customer.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Jadarius Rayshum Moore, of Natchez, Mississippi, on Tuesday, June 20, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to a gas station located on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of an employee stealing a change purse.

Troopers were advised by the manager of the gas station that the victim contacted the business and advised that she left a change purse on the counter by the drinks. The manager related she viewed the cameras because a change purse was not turned in. The manager told police she watched the victim leave the change purse and then saw her employee, Jadarius Rayshun Moore, take the purse, the complaint states.

In the video, Moore walks into the back of the store and places the purse in his pockets. He is then seen leaving the store in the direction of a local motel where he was reported to be living, the complaint indicates.

It was noted in the complaint that the victim stated the change purse contained $100.00.

According to the complaint, Moore was located in the area driving a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and he was arrested.

Moore told police he was trying to give the purse back. He related the purse was located in his hotel room and could get it for the troopers, the complaint states.

While confirming Moore’s information, a trooper asked him to spell his name. Moore related it was spelled “Jadarus.” Moore’s name is spelled “JADARIUS,” the complaint indicates.

Moore related he did not have any identification and would not give any other information to run his information in NCIC, the complaint notes.

Moore was transported to the PSP Clarion barracks where he was fingerprinted. Moore again spelled his name incorrectly, the complaint states.

The local gas station was able to get all the information Moore gave for his employment, and he was located in NCIC out of Mississippi, the complaint indicates.

Moore was arraigned at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill.

Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 2

False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, June 27, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

