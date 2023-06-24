PennWest Clarion Concert Choir to Host Free Community Concert on July 2

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The PennWest Clarion Concert Choir, under the direction of Dr. Stephen Johnson, will be performing a free community concert on Sunday, July 2.

The event is set for 3:00 p.m. at Brookville First United Methodist Church located at 205 Jefferson Street in Brookville.

The concert repertoire includes choral works from a broad range of musical periods and genres, including sacred and secular contemporary choral works, jazz, folk music, popular music, and spirituals.

Over the past eight years, the PennWest Clarion University ensemble has performed free community concerts and high school assemblies in 37 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

In the summer of 2016, the Concert Choir achieved a significant milestone by taking third place at the International Choral Competition (Eisteddifod) in Llangollen, Wales. While in the United Kingdom, they also performed community concerts in London, England, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Denbigh, Wales, Killarney, Ireland, and Dublin, Ireland.

The Concert Choir’s Spring 2023 Tour included performances at Blacklick High School, Nanty Glo, Pa, the First Presbyterian Church in Johnstown, the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., the Harrisburg Capitol Rotunda, and St. Paul’s Church of Christ in Kutztown.

In December 2022, the Concert Choir was invited to the July 2023 Llangollen Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales. With more than 100 choirs submitting audition recordings, the competition for an invitation was the most rigorous in the 74 year history of the Eisteddfod.

The Concert Choir will be competing in the Mixed Choir and Open Choir competitions.

The 2023 United Kingdom Tour begins with this July 2 concert and includes performances at St. John’s Waterloo Cathedral in London and the Eisteddfod in Wales.

Each fall, the Concert Choir hosts a Benefit Dinner that raises funds for those in need in the local communities.

