Janney’s Clarion Office Congratulates Girls Little League Softball Team
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion office of Janney Montgomery Scott recently held a client appreciation event.
Clients were invited to come to the Clarion County Park on June 5 and cheer on the Clarion Little League Janney softball team.
The final score was 10-6, with Elena Sheftic picking up the win.
Janney provided complimentary hot dogs and refreshments to the players, their families, and Janney clients. E-Z Dogs, owned by Ezra Brooks, provided their famous hot dogs.
In addition, Janney donated $750 to the National Down Syndrome Society, $500 for the Janney win and another $250 for the Janney double play.
The National Down Syndrome Society is a 501(c)(3) that advocates for individuals with Down Syndrome.
“I really appreciate Janney’s sponsorship of Clarion Little League’s Softball team and for the fun event,” Janney softball coach Dan Clark said.
Janney Montgomery Scott is a full-service financial services firm offering retirement planning, estate planning, and education planning.
The Clarion office is located at 162 South 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, in Clarion.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.