7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Low around 63. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 69. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
