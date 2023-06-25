Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spinach, Shrimp, and Ricotta Tacos

Don’t be afraid to try this fantastic combination!

Ingredients

1 carton (15 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro



4 garlic cloves, minced, divided1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon canola oil1 medium onion, chopped1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined2 cans (4 ounces each) of chopped green chiles1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes10 ounces fresh baby spinach (about 12 cups)12 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmedSalsa and lime wedges

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine ricotta, cilantro, half the minced garlic, salt, and pepper; set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until softened, 4-5 minutes. Add shrimp, green chiles, and pepper flakes; cook 1 minute longer. Add spinach and remaining garlic; cook and stir until shrimp turn pink and spinach is wilted, 4-5 minutes.

-Serve shrimp mixture in tortillas with ricotta mixture, salsa, and lime wedges.

