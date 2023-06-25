 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Emergency Crews Dispatched to Report of Fire at Club Blue

Sunday, June 25, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

2FDAF6C2- (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A report of a fire at Club Blue on Saturday afternoon turned out to be a controlled burn.

Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

The incident was called in at 3:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, for a fire at Club Blue located at 12584 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, firefighters from Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, and Corsica Volunteer Fire Company were called to the scene.

56C579FF-

Clarion Hospital EMS was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared at 4:52 p.m.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the incident was a “controlled fire.”

6CF67B6E-


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.