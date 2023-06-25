Emergency Crews Respond to Fire at Club Along Route 66

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire departments were dispatched to a fire at Club Blue located along State Route 66 on Saturday afternoon.

Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.

The incident was called in at 3:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, for a fire at Club Blue located at 12584 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, firefighters from Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, and Corsica Volunteer Fire Company were called to the scene.

Clarion Hospital EMS was also dispatched.

The scene was cleared at 4:52 p.m.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the incident was a “controlled fire.”

