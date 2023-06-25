Matt Miskie to Entertain on Sunday Afternoon at Deer Creek Winery!
Sunday, June 25, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Matt Miskie will be performing live music on Sunday afternoon at Deer Creek Winery!
Matt Miskie will be performing a variety of tunes ranging from traditional folk ballads to Urban folk revival, Woodstock, and beyond from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
Enjoy your lunch with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a wine slushy while listening to some popular tunes.
A cafe menu is available.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
