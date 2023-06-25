Rotary Club of Clarion County Makes Improvements to YMCA

CLARION, Pa. – The Rotary Club of Clarion recently made significant improvements to the Multi-Purpose Room of the Clarion County YMCA.

With the use of club funds and as part of a District Grant, the Rotary Club of Clarion purchased a new projector that is wall-mounted, for overhead projections during community presentations and also installed a window-blind system that enables shades to be drawn so the presentations are more easily viewed.

The need for improvements was realized by the Clarion Rotary Club during weekly meetings at the YMCA as various organizations throughout the community are regularly invited to give presentations to the Rotary Club. The YMCA has been the meeting place of the Clarion Rotary Club since 2020. During that time, the Y had an outdated projection system that needed replacement bulbs, a portable screen that had to be transported and set up during meetings, and the room where meetings were held had noticeable glare from the windows making it difficult to see presentations as members of the audience.



The improvements have eliminated glare coming in from the windows, so members of the community can see the various presentations clearly. The wall-mounted projection system has made set-up of the theatre much less cumbersome without cords running throughout the floor, and it has saved the YMCA time from having to set up meetings for groups where the presenters can access the video by a click of the button.

All in all, the Rotary Club has had a positive impact not only for the YMCA but also for other community presentations that have been able to commence at the YMCA because of this improvement in technology and interior décor.

“We’ve been able to offer the space to a lot of organizations and the simplicity of the format and way we can access online and power-point presentations for groups at a click of a button has been tremendous,” said YMCA Branch Director, Jesse Kelley.

“Previous presentations during daytime hours were difficult to see projected on the screen because of the glare. Rotary saw a need and the club made positive improvements to our business, the local economy, and opportunities for community groups to educate our citizens in a more engaging, professional experience,” Kelley added.

The Rotary Club of Clarion began pursuing District Rotary Grant possibilities as quotes for the improvements were ascertained. Without matching grant funds from Rotary’s District 7280 the full-scale of the project would not have been fully executed.

The District Grant helped the Clarion Rotary Club hit several areas of focus in Rotary such as:

Promoting Peace – the room at the YMCA is used by various social service organizations providing a background and presentation practices for those organizations’ efforts to find a safe meeting ground for families in conflict.

Supporting Education – many organizations from all over Clarion County use the room and improvements to provide top notch instruction from water safety to gardening, to economic development

The listeners of these presentations are able to take the information and apply to the community, understand what the challenges are and what new information and resources are out there to find solutions.

The investment Rotary made for the projector and blinds had a direct help to energize Rotary club meetings, as well.

Matt Lerch from Rotary’s Board of Directors had this to say.

“Fortunately for Clarion Rotary, the Clarion YMCA was the first indoor facility to open up for Rotary meetings when Covid restrictions were lessening. After being virtual and then in outdoor and unheated indoor facilities, this was a welcome change. During our live meetings, the Clarion YMCA lent its projector to be used for our guest speakers to utilize for powerpoint presentations. As the year went on, on sunny days, the powerpoint was difficult to see due to the large glass panes in the YMCA multi-purpose room.

“Serving as Program Director for the Clarion Rotary and also as a board member, many Rotarians felt that we should donate blinds for the windows so the presenter could be more effective with their presentations. The difference it has made has been tremendous. The partnership of the Clarion YMCA and Clarion Rotary has continued from the large donation to the YMCA for the new building, to the Annual YMCA Fundraising Campaigns, and now the YMCA blinds. Clarion Rotary and the community at large is stronger due to the new Clarion YMCA and all it offers.”

The YMCA and Clarion community owe the Rotary Club a huge thank you for providing enhanced educational opportunities for the community and a better presentation experience for the invited speakers.

“It’s been a terrific win-win for our community,” Kelley stated.

