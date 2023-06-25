All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Cal Bigley
Cal Bigley served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Francis C. Bigley (Cal)
Born: March 13, 1941
Died: January 8, 2021
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: United States Navy
Cal was a ten-year veteran of the United States Navy serving his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
During his time in the Navy, he served on three destroyers as a Machinist’s Mate.
He also served the community through his memberships with the Knox United Methodist Church and Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox.
He was laid to rest in the Starr Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
